GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $38.65. 107,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,348. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

