Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of CHYHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. 37,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.