UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

LCSHF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.57. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

