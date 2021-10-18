Innova (INN) Market Cap Tops $221,161.52

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $221,161.52 and $226.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

