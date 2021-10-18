WMS Partners LLC Sells 398 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

CVX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

