Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 17,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 501,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.