Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $468.26

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $468.26 and last traded at $467.10, with a volume of 20518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $451.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.41.

The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

