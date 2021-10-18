Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KXSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXSCF traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.58. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average is $133.30. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.