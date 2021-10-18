Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,500 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 1,445,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 231.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAYNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

