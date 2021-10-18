$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.21. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. 2,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,488. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

