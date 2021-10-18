8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0569 on Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $576,065.50 and approximately $637,417.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00065874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,614.21 or 1.00128487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.85 or 0.05994707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00023472 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

