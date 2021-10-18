Jupiter Price Up 15% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $1.11 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00065874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,614.21 or 1.00128487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.85 or 0.05994707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00023472 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

