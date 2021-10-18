HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 1,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

