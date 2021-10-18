Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $$15.96 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $17.87.
About Goodman Group
