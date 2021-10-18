Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $$15.96 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

