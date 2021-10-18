Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FNWD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.17. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.