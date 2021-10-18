Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.01. 1,254,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 31,739,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

