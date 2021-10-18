Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $500.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $500.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

FB stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.82. The company had a trading volume of 523,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.73. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $938.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

