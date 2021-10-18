Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $7.17 on Wednesday, reaching $299.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $294.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.39 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,329 shares of company stock valued at $98,587,111. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,091,000 after purchasing an additional 276,236 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

