Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

NYSE:IBP traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.23. 2,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.