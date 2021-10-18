Brokerages Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.21.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.