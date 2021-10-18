Plancorp LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 85,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $12.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,421.77. 65,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,986. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,351.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3,377.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

