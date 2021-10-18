PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

NASDAQ PLBY traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. PLBY Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $2,642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 847,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,402 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.