REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on REE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider David Weisburd purchased 123,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

