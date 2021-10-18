Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Update

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

QDEL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.19. 8,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92. Quidel has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Quidel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

