Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Hits $4.27 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $86,671.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 102.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.