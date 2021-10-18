Argon Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Argon has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $463,655.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Argon has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.78 or 0.99957659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.48 or 0.05987007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023612 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,963,749 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

