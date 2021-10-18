Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). RedHill Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million.

RDHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,768. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.