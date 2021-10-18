Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. 12,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,934. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,606 shares of company stock worth $2,893,103. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

