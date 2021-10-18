WMS Partners LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $448.60. 279,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,020. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

