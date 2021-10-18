Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RFP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. 8,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,161. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

