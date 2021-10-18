Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.10 million and $638,201.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.47 or 0.06032265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,453,193 coins and its circulating supply is 330,827,492 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.