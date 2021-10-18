$0.46 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 3,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,378. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 151,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

