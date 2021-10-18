$291.58 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post sales of $291.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $295.19 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $262.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,922.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

