Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 77,244 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 984,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 77,244 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $55,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

VZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. 261,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,691,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.