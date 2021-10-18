The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 141,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,551,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 344,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.99. 55,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $350.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.