Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

MRK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

