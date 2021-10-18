Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.32.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,781. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The company has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 323.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.81.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

