Raymond James Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

TSE:BTE traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$3.80. 3,521,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,857. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.16. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.87.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$442.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

