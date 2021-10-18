Scotiabank Trims Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Target Price to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$197.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.04.

Intact Financial stock traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$167.14. The stock had a trading volume of 112,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,172. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$178.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$170.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.9865463 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

