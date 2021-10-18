Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,834.11. 19,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,797.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,546.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

