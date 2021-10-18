Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Down 33.6% in September

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 585,900 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

