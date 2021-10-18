Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 59,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,072,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

