BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 70,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BCBP stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.82. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $251.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $185,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

