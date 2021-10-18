Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BWAC stock remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,649. Better World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,263,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Better World Acquisition by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Better World Acquisition by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

