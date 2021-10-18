Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.05

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$15.77, with a volume of 3530214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.8923498 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Sewell bought 184,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,595,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,630,051.50. Insiders have sold a total of 656,490 shares of company stock worth $7,092,958 in the last three months.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

