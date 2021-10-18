American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,315. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

