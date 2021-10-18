$212.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $212.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.30 million to $217.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $142.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $951.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.80. 39,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,564. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $294.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.80 and a 200-day moving average of $224.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,329 shares of company stock valued at $98,587,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

