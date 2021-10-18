$353.25 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $353.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.99 million to $362.22 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 227,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 55.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.