$353.25 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $353.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.99 million to $362.22 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 227,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 55.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

