Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce $4.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $17.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,155. The company has a market cap of $904.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 187,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

