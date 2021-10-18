AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 605,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 13,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. 317,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,087,105. The company has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

